HIGH TEMPS: Coast to end week with a bang of heat

DON'T rely on the Hervey Bay sea breeze to keep you cool for the rest of the week because chances are it will be interrupted by a change in conditions.

A surface trough approaching from the west and strong westerly winds will keep the cool sea breeze out at sea for longer than normal according to forecaster Lauren Murphy.

Ms Murphy said the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting temperatures to sit just above average in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"The average temperature in these areas for December are 30.6 degrees in Maryborough and 29.4 degrees in Hervey Bay," she said.

"Early next week it will start to warm up even more."

For the rest of the week temperatures are expected to reach a top of 30 degrees in Hervey Bay and 31 degrees in Maryborough.

Ms Murphy said a surface trough moving through the region over the weekend could bring chances of showers of a storm.

Make sure you keep your water bottle handy to keep yourself cool as Christmas draws closer.