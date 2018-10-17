High Tops school friends reunite after generations

The Campbell sisters Shona Gauld, left, Marnie Wellard and Averil Collins at Pialba High Top school reunion at the boat club.

The Campbell sisters Shona Gauld, left, Marnie Wellard and Averil Collins at Pialba High Top school reunion at the boat club. Alistair Brightman

AVERIL Collins still remembers all the friends she grew up with at the Pialba High Tops School.

The Fraser Coast woman, who attended the Hervey Bay school from 1955-62, was one of dozens at a reunion for the class of 1956 at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday.

After it closed in 1963, Hervey Bay High School opened in its place.

The school holds special memories for Ms Collins as it was where she met her future husband Ron.

"It was a very traditional school, there were no excursions and the principal was not big on sporting,” Ms Collins said.

"But a lot of pioneering families back then attended the classes.

"Most of us were long-term residents who attended.”

Ms Collins said it was a great opportunity to reconnect with the people who helped shape her life back in the day.