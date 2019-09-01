HIGH VOLTAGE - Bay Power win their first senior premiership

PREMIERS: Bay Power celebrates their historic premiership win over the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday night.

PREMIERS: Bay Power celebrates their historic premiership win over the Hervey Bay Bombers on Saturday night. Alistair Brightman

Aussie rules: The wait for premiership success is finally over for Hervey Bay's Bay Power.

In front of a crowd in excess of 2000 people the host club won a tough encounter 7.16 - 58 to 3.5 - 23.

The match hung in the balance until the final quarter with Power's errant shots on goal keeping the Bombers in the contest.

It was four Bay Power goals in the final quarter that sealed the premiership victory.

The strong south-east wind was a factor in the match in the first three quarters.

For Bay Power coach Kristian Walton the win will always hold a special place in his memory.

"We have worked hard all year and the boys were determined that they were not going to anything else but win," he said

Walton credits his team's composure for securing the victory.

"We have not kicked straight all year but the players knew if they worked hard they would be OK," Walton said.

"Bombers are a quality side and made us work extremely hard, they have been the benchmark for years."

Disappointed Hervey Bay Bombers captain Lachlan Woodhams showed class and sportsmanship with his praise of the Power.

"Congratulations to Power they deserved their win, they have been the best team all season," he said.

"Credit to our team who did not give up and gave their all."

Bay Power captain Matthew Saunders holding the premiership trophy could not remove the smile from his face.

"This is an amazing feeling and a credit to all of the team," he said.

Dual Stedman medallist Marcus Dyson

paid credit to current coach and former coach Michael Gay.

"Both coaches deserve credit for this premiership, Michael built this team over several years and Ginge just put the finishing touches on it," Dyson said.

Walton was planning to celebrate with his players and then attempt to catch some sleep.

After playing in the reserves final then coaching the senior team to the premiership it had been a long day.

"My wife is due any day now with our fourth child so I now I need to get some rest," he said.

For the Hervey Bay Bombers there was still plenty to celebrate with victories to their reserves and under 14 teams.

The reserves final was a 25 point victory over Bay Power 9.11 - 65 to 5.10 - 40.

The Bombers featured in all five grand finals including three junior matches.

Bombers under-14s also defeated Bay Power winning 4.7 - 31 to 1.6 - 12. nThe final two premiership were won by Bundaberg's Across the Waves club.

The under 12 team defeated Hervey Bay Bombers 8.6 - 50 to 4.2 - 26 while their under 16 team won 6.11 - 47 to 3.12 - 30 also over the Bombers.