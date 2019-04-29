Higher fines for feeding dingoes 'not enough'

One group has questioned whether higher fines for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island will be enough of a detterent.

One group has questioned whether higher fines for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island will be enough of a detterent. Sherylea Jones

AS THE State Government proposed tough new fines for those caught feeding dingoes on Fraser Island, the members of one advocacy group were left wondering whether that would be enough to change visitor behaviour.

On Friday, State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch announced the proposed changes in the wake of an incident over Easter which saw a 14-month-old boy ripped from his bed by dingoes while he was sleeping near his parents in a camper trailer.

The new measures included increasing fines to a minimum $2088 and doubling the maximum fine to $10,444.

Ms Enoch also announced a new Butchulla community education ranger position to help educate visitors.

But Cheryl Bryant, spokeswoman for Save the Fraser Island Dingoes, said visitors were already ignoring signs and warnings.

"There also remains the issue of enforcement, even with increasing the number of rangers it would be logistically impossible to monitor the thousands of visitors that flock to the island during the holiday period,” she said.

"Recently visitors observed a ranger warning someone not to interact with a dingo and as soon as the ranger moved on the tourist continued to taunt the animal.

"Visitors have been seen chasing the animals with sticks and children throwing sand.”

While arguing more needed to be done, Ms Bryant said the proposals were a positive start.

Ms Enoch said she had announced immediate action that could be implemented in the short-term to improve safety for visitors on the island.

"This was in addition to the review being undertaken into the dingo risk management implementation plan,” she said.

"This review will look at a range of things, including on-ground actions being undertaken and if there is anything we can do to further improve messaging.

"The Queensland Government partners with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation to ensure all visitors and residents on K'gari are dingo-safe.

"This includes regular education and speaking to campers, tourists, resort management and staff about reducing the risk of negative interactions between dingos and people.

"The Government is committed to supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population, while minimising the risks to human safety and dingo welfare.”