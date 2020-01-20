Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Acting Operations General Manager Ged Melrose with Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker.
Acting Operations General Manager Ged Melrose with Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker.
News

Highest coal exports in five years

Nick Gibbs
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gladstone Ports Corporation had a record end to the year with the Reg Tanna Coal Terminal posting its highest December coal exports in five years.

Improved demand from overseas, more vessel arrivals and favourable weather conditions limiting supply chain interruptions helped achieve the best figures since 2014.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker congratulated his team on the December figures, but confirmed they were against an overall trend of coal failing to reach forecast targets.

"While December 2019 brought the highest export total for December in five years, coal has not reached the forecast target for the first six months of the 2019-20 financial year, and it is likely this trend will continue into 2020," he said.

Exports leaving Gladstone are mainly destined for markets in Asia, with India showing a particular appetite for Australian coal.

"Traditionally Japan has consistently been the Port of Gladstone's largest coal export destination, however India for the first time, overtook Japan as the largest destination," he said.

Last financial year GPC posted a dividend of $73.8 million which Mr Walker said was great news for jobs, economic growth and international trade.

coal gladstone ports corporation
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows council culture is improving

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows council culture is improving

        News 'While there is still a lot to do, we have come a long way over the past two and a half years'

        OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        premium_icon OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        News There are no good answers to frustrating dingo questions

        How much rain our readers got from the storm

        premium_icon How much rain our readers got from the storm

        News Some of our readers welcomed dam-filling amounts of rain

        RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        premium_icon RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        News Angry members said the sub-branch meeting was a waste of time