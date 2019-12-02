Menu
District Manager Hervey Bay Girl Guides Sharon Hay presenting Shreya Tekumalla the Queens Guide Award.
News

Highest honour awarded for first time in 45 years

Jessica Cook
2nd Dec 2019 12:30 PM
IT HAS been 45 years since a Hervey Bay Girl Guide has received the Queen’s Award.

But today 17-year-old Shreya Tekumalla will change that when she is awarded the highest honour for the group.

To receive the award, a guide must complete tasks from 10 different focus areas and create a portfolio of the process.

During the past three years Shreya has pushed herself outside her comfort zone to do things like archery, developing a mobile app and public speaking.

Shreya said the experience was a personal challenge and there were times when she didn’t think she would finish.

“Doing this was stepping into the deep end and I have learnt so much,” she said

Shreya said that the Girl Guides had been a huge source of her confidence in recent years. “The whole Queen’s Guide is hard but absolutely worth while even just the ability to grow and develop as a person over the course of this challenge was incredible,” she said.

District manager of Hervey Bay Girl Guides Sharon Hay said the award was about girls challenging themselves.

“They take away so many various life skills,” she said.

