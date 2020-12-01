HIGHLIGHTS: Best of state budget for Fraser Coast

MILLIONS of dollars worth of funding has been announced for the Fraser Coast in the state budget.

But not much is new, with most projects receiving funds which had already previously been announced.

Hervey Bay High School will receive $10.7 million out of a $15.9 million total spend to build a performing arts centre and additional classrooms.

At Urraween, $2.8 million for the partially built ambulance station has officially been allocated out of a $3.2 million total spend.

Hervey Bay Hospital will receive $5.1 million out of a $12.1 million total spend for construction projects to improve facilities at the site.

The Burgowan to Takura water augmentation will receive $910, 472 out of a $2.8 million total spend to cover the construction of a new section of the transmission main to meet the future water demands of Hervey Bay.

The indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program will receive $480,000 to protect environmental and indigenous cultural values in Hervey Bay and on Fraser Island.

$5.3 million of a $103 million total spend has been allocated to upgrading bridges, approaches and floodways on the Bruce Highway at Saltwater Creek, north of Maryborough.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.

On Fraser Island, $668,000 has been allocated out of a $4.3 million total spend for a major upgrade of the Central Station day use area.

Maryborough Hospital will receive the promised $1.4 million out of a $5.4 million total spend for a roof replacement and remediation works.

Maryborough State High School has received $5.2 million out of a $10 million total spend to construct two new buildings, refurbish learning spaces, upgrade the sporting fields and pedestrian crossing and provide a new audiovisual system to the hall.

The State Government has also officially allocated $2.6 million out of a $107 million total spend to begin the process of constructing the bypass to the east of the Tiaro township, including flood immunity works.

The project is being delivered in partnership with the Federal Government.