The highlights from the 2018 AFL Wide Bay draw

FRASER Coast Aussie rules fans will be the biggest winners if AFL Wide Bay approves its draft draw.

All three opening round games, and the Anzac Day double header will be held at Fraser Coast fields, with at least one game in the region in 17 of the regular season's planned 18 weeks.

The season will start on March 24, as Maryborough Bears host AFL Wide Bay newcomers Gympie Cats at Port City Park. The Cats joined forces with Pomona Demons to enter teams in AFL Wide Bay's senior and reserve competitions.

Bay Power's season-opening clash with Brothers Bulldogs will double as the official opening of the new lights installed at Keith Dunne Oval, Urangan.

Hervey Bay Bombers' opening game against The Waves could act as the curtain raiser to the first AFL Wide Bay Womens grand final. The Bombers sealed their spot in the inaugural decider courtesy of Saturday's 60-point win against The Waves.

The Bundaberg club and Bay Power are locked in a tight battle for second.

Maryborough's Port City Park is set to host the Anzac Day double header.

They are drawn to face The Waves, while the Bombers will meet the Power in the other game, which doubles as the first Hervey Bay derby of the 2018 seniors season.

Brothers and Gympie will not play Anzac Day, with their fifth-round game to be held on Saturday, April 28.

Other highlights: