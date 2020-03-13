Menu
Queensland Police generic. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Walker.
Crime

HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th Mar 2020 10:27 AM
A WOMAN is receiving treatment in hospital after allegedly being assaulted near the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police said the woman was allegedly punched in the face at a rest stop in Gunalda this morning.

A spokeswoman said the incident occurred just before 7am.

She said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

"The woman was able to describe the car to police," the spokeswoman said.

Police are searching for the suspect's vehicle.

The motive behind the alleged attack is unknown at this stage.

The victim drove herself to Maryborough Hospital.

