A man has been caught while speeding in an unregistered and uninsured car with cocaine in Torbanlea.
A man has been caught while speeding in an unregistered and uninsured car with cocaine in Torbanlea.
HIGHWAY BUST: Speeding sports car's sinister secret

Jessica Lamb
by
13th Jun 2019 10:19 AM
AN AFTERNOON cruise turned sour for a 28-year-old man who was caught with drugs while speeding in an unregistered and uninsured sports car.

Howard police were patrolling the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea when they clocked a blue Porsche convertible travelling at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone earlier this week.

Speaking with the driver, officers spotted several small bags of white powder on the floor of the car which was later identified as cocaine.

Charged with possessing a dangerous drug, the Mango Hill resident was also hit with $2,157 in fines for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle and exceeding the speed limit.

He will front Pine Rivers Magistrate Court on July 1.

