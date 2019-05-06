Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Highway closed, two trapped after serious truck crash

Hayden Johnson
by
6th May 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane Valley Highway is closed after a serious truck crash in the early hours of this morning.

The serious single-truck crash happened at Wivenhoe Pocket between Wivenhoe Dam and Fernvale.

About 3.40am the truck has overturned after it left the highway and hit a number of trees.

Two men are trapped in the truck and are believed to have serious injuries.

The road between Wivenhoe Pocket and Fernvale will be closed most of the day, and motorists are advised to take a detour through Lowood.

The Forensic Crash Unit attended the location and are conducting investigations into the crash.

Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam to contact the police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

brisbane valley highway crash editors picks fernvale queensland police truck crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    premium_icon Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    Politics A $750,000 CHUNK will be taken out of the $172.9 million Hinkler Regional Deal for a pre-feasibility study to explore the potential of the Bundaberg Port.

    'She has been scarred': Man abuses daughter for three years

    premium_icon 'She has been scarred': Man abuses daughter for three years

    News Father's years of sexual abuse against own daughter exposed

    RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    premium_icon RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    News Thousands turned out for the annual May in the Bay car show

    GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    premium_icon GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    News Organiser Brendan Heit said the event was exactly what was aimed for