Tinana fire crews are at the scene of a car fire on the side of the Bruce Hwy.
News

HIGHWAY FIRE: Car engulfed in flames

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Sep 2019 12:09 PM
UPDATE 12.20PM:

PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a car fire on the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro.

Four rural fire crews and urban firefighters are working to control the blaze which has spread to the grass around the car.

Emergency services were called to the cene near Hoffman Rd in Owanyilla about 11.45am.

More to come.

EARLIER:

THREE fire crews are working to put out a car on fire on the Bruce Hwy.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Hoffman Rd in Owanyilla about 11.45am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

A small grass fire has also broken out near the car.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

