Subscribe
HIGHWAY HORROR: Bay mum, 4 children dead after crash

Carlie Walker
by
28th May 2019 6:53 AM | Updated: 7:21 AM
AN ELI Waters woman and four children have been killed in a horrific crash outside Kumbia in the South Burnett last night.  

According to a statement from the Queensland Police Service, about 7.20pm on Monday a Nissan station wagon was travelling south on Bunya Highway and has pulled out to overtake a truck.

Emergency services on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.
The car has then hit an oncoming truck, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.  

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  

The driver of the car a, 35-year-old Eli Waters woman, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced deceased at the scene.  

A young girl also travelling in the car was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

She was later flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died during the flight.

eli waters fccrash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

