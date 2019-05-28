HIGHWAY HORROR: Bay mum, 4 children dead after crash

AN ELI Waters woman and four children have been killed in a horrific crash outside Kumbia in the South Burnett last night.

According to a statement from the Queensland Police Service, about 7.20pm on Monday a Nissan station wagon was travelling south on Bunya Highway and has pulled out to overtake a truck.

Emergency services on scene at a serious truck and car crash on the Bunya Highway.

The car has then hit an oncoming truck, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old man, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car a, 35-year-old Eli Waters woman, and her three children all aged under 10, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman and four children have passed away after being involved in a traffic crash seven kilometres outside Kumbia in South Burnett last night. https://t.co/PgR4SKBh4r pic.twitter.com/mj7PNYD9OX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 27, 2019

A young girl also travelling in the car was transported to Kingaroy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

She was later flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition but died during the flight.