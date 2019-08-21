Menu
The Warrego Highway has been reopened after a horror crash last night which left a motorcyclist dead.
Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

Ebony Graveur
by
21st Aug 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
THE Warrego Highway has been reopened after a horror crash last night which left a motorcyclist dead.

Traffic was diverted through south through Tallegalla after the part of the Minden section of the highway was closed following the crash at 6.30pm.

The highway was reopened at 3am. A police spokeswoman told the Gatton Star the Forensic Crash Unit were continuing to investigate.

The crash occurred when the rider, who was travelling eastbound on the highway, attempted to overtake two trucks and lost control, colliding with one of the trucks.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the truck driver suffered no physical injuries.

