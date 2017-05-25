26°
Highway opening delayed: businesses struggle to survive

Amy Formosa
| 25th May 2017 6:52 AM Updated: 8:00 AM
Tinana bakery Pastry Creations owner Tracy Riley - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway.
Tinana bakery Pastry Creations owner Tracy Riley - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway.

FOR bakery owner Tracy Riley, delays to the Tinana interchange roadworks could mean having to lay off yet another worker.

The struggle continues for businesses affected by the ongoing roadworks at Tinana after it was confirmed the main entrance to Maryborough would not be re-opened until August.

Ms Riley, who owns Pastry Creations Patisserie at Westside Shopping Village, told the Chronicle she was living off her savings could be forced to let go her third staff member this year.

This is after she also cut back her baker's hours.

]

"I'm making bread now and have been filling in a couple of days to cut the cost a little," Ms Riley said.

"My staff have been hanging in there but everyone is broke because I've had to cut hours back."

 

Tinana bakery Pastry Creations owner Tracy Riley - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway.
Tinana bakery Pastry Creations owner Tracy Riley - doing it tough with the roadworks on the Bruce Highway.

Since the highway was close, Ms Riley's small business has been losing between $200-$400 a day.

While the community had been supportive up until now, Ms Riley said her team needed all the help they could get up until traffic starts to flow past again.

"We're encouraging the locals to come and support us, they've been fabulous but it's had such an impact on all the businesses in the area," she said.

The owner of the nearby United Service Station, Michael Jeffery said another month without traffic would mean another month without pay for him.

"If you had to pay wages you would have walked out," Mr Jeffery said.

 

Roadworks at theTinana interchange.
Roadworks at theTinana interchange.

It is a waiting game for Mr Jeffery who said he had no choice but to stick it out.

Mr Jeffery is down 50% during the week and 60% on weekends.

"There is nothing we can do about it, we just have to do what you have to to keep things going," Mr Jeffery said.

"At the end of the day if you don't suck it up you will get swallowed up by it."

TINANA INTERCHANGE

June 2016

National construction company Georgiou Group awarded third construction contract for the $38 million upgrade to the Tinana interchange.

March 2017

Businesses start to feel the impact of the roadworks with some forced to cut staff.

May 2017

Opening of main entrance to Maryborough delayed by a month due to wet weather.

Tinana businesses continue to suffer as main entrance to Maryborough remains blocked.

Topics:  bruce highway fcbusiness tinana interchange

