HIGHWAY PLANS: Design starts on $103M flood-proof works

Government-funded works will help fix flood issues along the Bruce Hwy at Saltwater Creek bridge (pictured).

Government-funded works will help fix flood issues along the Bruce Hwy at Saltwater Creek bridge (pictured). Contributed

DESIGN has started on a $103 million flood-proofing project on the Bruce Hwy north of Maryborough.

The major project, which has received dual support from the State and Federal Governments, involves building new bridges at the Saltwater Creek Crossing and Deadman's Gully.

Four floodways between Maryborough and Torbanlea will also be upgraded.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the project would help improve flood immunity along the problem section of the highway.

"After significant rain, (the highway) experiences closures that affect passenger and freight movements in central and northern parts of the state," Mr McCormack said.

"The Federal Government has worked with the State Government to identify priority areas, such as this one, where we can reduce the economic and social impacts of flooding."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien recalled a major road closure in 2013 when the section of the Bruce Hwy was closed for more than a day due to flooding at Saltwater Creek Bridge.

"The Bruce Hwy is a lifeline during natural disasters and during the devastating 2013 floods, its closure created extra strain on essential services as well as delaying the recovery period, " Mr O'Brien said.

"These upgrades will help to keep communities connected and the wheels of our economy turning even in times of flood and natural disaster, as well as improving general safety."

Maryborough Labor MP Bruce Saunders said the highway upgrade would help support more than 280 jobs and create a flow-on to local businesses.

"It's great to see that improving safety is also a priority of this upgrade," Mr Saunders said.

"The design will include wider road shoulders and a painted centre median to better separate traffic, so that local and through traffic can arrive safely at their destinations."

The design is expected to be finished by next year.

The Federal Government has committed up to $82.4 million while the State Government has pitched in $20.6 million.