Emergency crews at a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Owanyilla. Carlie Walker

A TWO-vehicle crash slowed Bruce Hwy traffic as a storm swept across the region on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred at Owanyilla, just south of the Glenorchy Straight, about 5.45pm.

The incident caused temporary delays to traffic, but nobody was seriously injured.