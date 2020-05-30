Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are assisting a hiker from Mt Beerwah who fell 10m today
Emergency services are assisting a hiker from Mt Beerwah who fell 10m today
News

Young girl falls 10m at popular mountain track

Matty Holdsworth
30th May 2020 12:43 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE emergency services personnel are working to assist a hiker who reportedly fell 10 metres at Mt Beerwah about noon.

Queensland Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services crews are both assisting the injured hiker down the popular mountain track.

A QAS media spokesman said the young girl suffered lacerations and bruising to her body from the fall.

"She did not lose consciousness but fell or slid about 10m," he said.

"She will be taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by road."

She is in a stable condition. 

A QFES media spokeswoman said the one fire crew on scene was assisting carrying the hiker down the mountain.

"It's not a rescue," she said.

More to come.

fall from height glass house mountains hiking mt beerwah
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Croc sighting reported in unexpected spot

        premium_icon Croc sighting reported in unexpected spot

        Environment There have been a number of reported sightings on the Fraser Coast

        ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        premium_icon ‘New chapter’: Wide Bay health chief ready for the fight

        News ‘It is about building on the work we have done’

        Breaking the cycle: Coast chaplain's inspiring work

        premium_icon Breaking the cycle: Coast chaplain's inspiring work

        News Glendyne offers alternative education for troubled young people

        Charity thief: 1500 cans pinched from fundraiser collection

        premium_icon Charity thief: 1500 cans pinched from fundraiser collection

        Crime The cans were stolen from a Hervey Bay charity.