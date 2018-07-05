Hikes! Fraser Coast petrol prices approach five-year high

FEELING THE PINCH: Fuel prices in the Fraser Coast region are on the rise.

FEELING THE PINCH: Fuel prices in the Fraser Coast region are on the rise. Trevor Veale

FRASER Coast motorists are being stung at the bowser with petrol prices approaching a five-year record high.

No matter where residents go to fuel up in our region, they are paying almost 20 cents more per litre than this time last year.

The unleaded fuel average in Hervey Bay for May was 150.5c-a-litre compared to 133.8c-a-litre last year. In 2016, the average for the month was 122.6c-a-litre.

Residents in Maryborough are paying almost the same.

The Heritage City's average petrol price for May was $1.49 a litre, a rise of 31.8 cents from same time two years ago.

Drivers haven't seen petrol prices this high in five years, in 2013 Hervey Bay's yearly average was 154.3-c-a-litre and 153c-a-litre in Maryborough.

Some fuel stations yesterday were charging more than 2013's record-high average price.

The most expensive unleaded fuel in Hervey Bay was 158.4c-a-litre, at the Caltex on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Beach Rd.

A number of others also had both unleaded and diesel above the $1.55 a litre mark.

Hervey Bay Boat Club was the lowest to fill-up at, charging 148c a litre for unleaded and 150c a litre for diesel, followed very closely by the Nikenbah Caltex.

In Maryborough, the Caltex on Adelaide St had the highest price asking motorists to pay 152.9c a litre for unleaded and 153.9c a litre for diesel.

If our prices continue to rise, 2018 could set a new high for average fuel price.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said across many major regional Queensland centres, drivers are currently paying about 10c a litre more for fuel than what RACQ considered acceptable.

"Unfortunately we don't expect to see much fuel price relief for families heading away for the start of school holidays,” Ms Ross said. "In places like Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton and Hervey Bay, prices are more than 10cpl too high - it's so frustrating when we know Queens-landers already pay some of the highest transport costs in the country.”

So far this year Hervey Bay's average petrol price is 143.22c a litre and Maryborough's is 139.98c a litre.

The year with the lowest prices in the five-year timespan was 2016.

Hervey Bay's average for the 12-months dipped to 124c a litre and Maryborough's to 118.1c a litre.

Fuel prices

(recorded yesterday)

BP (Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough)

Unleaded: 149.9

Diesel: 149.9

CALTEX (John St, Maryborough)

Unleaded: 148.9

Diesel: 149.9

PUMA (Walker St, Maryborough)

Unleaded: 147.9

Diesel: 153.9

CALTEX (Alice St, Maryborough)

Unleaded: 148.9

Diesel: 149.9

NED KELLY SERVO, Tinana

Unleaded: 144.7

Diesel: 146.6

CALTEX (Adelaide St, Maryborough)

Unleaded: 152.9

Diesel: 153.9

HERVEY BAY BOAT CLUB

Unleaded: 148

Diesel: 150

CALTEX (Urangan Woolworths)

Unleaded: 156.9

Diesel: 157.9

UNITED (Esplanade, Torquay)

Unleaded: 152.9

Diesel: 154.9

COLES EXPRESS (corner of Main St and Torquay Rd)

Unleaded: 157.9

Diesel: 157.9

BP (corner of Main St and Boat Harbour Dr)

Unleaded: 156.9

Diesel: 157.9

CALTEX (corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Beach Rd)

Unleaded: 158.4

Diesel: 157.9