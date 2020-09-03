Hilarious moment behind AFL presser

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan stood in front of the cameras and announced the news we all expected to hear.

The Gabba will officially house the 2020 AFL Grand Final after effectively rescuing the season by opening its doors to the competition.

McLachlan's historic announcement came a day after the league's brass flew up to Queensland and was made besides the Palm Meadows golf course on the Gold Coast.

As the ears of the football tuned in to hear McLachlan's announcement, the eyes of many couldn't help but lose focus on the AFL boss and daze off into the distance.

No it wasn't because the speech being delivered was boring or anything like that, instead it was the hilarious scene of a golfer in the background searching for his ball.

Every golfer has at one point unfortunately dropped a ball into a courses lake or dam, but most just give up and grab a new ball out of the bag.

This guy wasn't letting go that easily. As McLachlan's speech went on, the poor man spent what felt like an eternity wandering up and down the bank looking into the water in search of his ball.

You're not finding that ball mate! 😂 This poor bloke's stuck one in the drink on the golf course behind Gil McLachlan during his grand final press conference ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/HmFhsVYCMS — Triple M Footy (@triplemfooty) September 2, 2020

We could have watched the struggling golfer hunt for his lost ball for hours. Sadly we can't report if the ball was ever found, or if the man is still walking up and down the bank searching.

The Age's Sam McClure couldn't help but laugh as the vision unfolded.

"I couldn't contain myself on the couch I was laughing so hard. He's obviously just rank hooked one into the drink," McClure said on Talk of the Town.

"Hands on the hips looking ... it's in the lake mate."

Former Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea added: "And you're on national TV you spud."

The AFL on Wednesday confirmed the Gabba as the host of the Grand Final with Adelaide Oval named as the back-up venue.

It was a decision that didn't sit well with Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan who thought the best stadium, Optus Stadium, would be rewarded.

The COVID-19 impacts on Victoria forced the historic shifting of the Grand Final with the game also expected to be played under lights for the first time in the history of the game.

Originally published as Hilarious moment behind AFL presser