Hill set for the season after serious knee injury

RETURN: United Warriors player Sam Hill during the trial against The Waves and (inset) getting carried off injured during the 2016 grand final.

IT HAD been 526 days since Sam Hill was carried off the Hervey Bay Sports Club pitch in agony.

The United Warriors veteran was playing in the 2016 Wide Bay League grand final, as his side faced a powerful The Waves outfit.

The game was only minutes old when Hill snapped his ACL.

"I put the weight on the front foot and heard it snap completely,” he said at the time. "I knew what I did.”

Hill spent last year on the sideline as he recuperated, but earlier this month returned for his beloved club against The Waves, the same side he faced when he suffered the injury.

It signalled his first significant test of the injured knee, which he passed with flying colours.

"I went for two heavy tackles in the first 10 minutes. I knew it was good from then,” Hill said.

"I wasn't too concerned. I've been training on it for six months now.

"I was probably more nervous about the game than the knee.”

The Waves left the trial 2-0 winners but it was a prime opportunity for returning coach Cameron Hanrahan to see his 30-player squad "with an average age of 18” in action for the first time.

Hill, one of the elder statesmen of the United club, said he believed the focus for this season will be on rebuilding a team decimated by the Wide Bay Buccaneers and the departure of others for work and further education.

"We won't be bottom but I don't think we'll be at the top,” Hill said.

"We don't have that experience in the squad. We only had about four guys over 18 at that trial match.

"The goal has to be the finals, We'd like to be fairly successful but it could be a tough year.”

The Wide Bay League is tentatively scheduled to start on March 17.