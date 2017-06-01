Hillbillies are honoured as pioneer balladeers

HIGH NOTE: Zeta Burns and Ian Hands were inducted into the Bush Balladeers Place of Recognition for their life time of commitment and service to the Australian bush Balladeer Industry.

OUR Wide Bay hillbillies Zeta Burns and Ian Hands are at it again - inducted onto the wall at The Balladeers Place at Bungendore, New South Wales.

Bungendore held its 32nd annual Country Music Muster in February this year and is the only all Australian country music festival in Australia.

The couple were honoured alongside long-time performers Lindsay Butler, Charley Boyter, Rick and Thel Carey, Rex Dallas, Trevor Day, Johnny Greenwood, Gordon Larkin, Chad Morgan and Slim Newton to be placed on The Bush Balladeers Place of Recognition.

These pioneers were recognised for playing a major part in establishing and preserving the Bush Ballad tradition.

Zeta became known as Queensland's Yodelling Cowgirl and began touring full time in tent shows with many of the top artists.

She has made more than 60 albums, written her own biography and was inducted into the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame At the 2015 Tamworth Country Music Festival.

In 1979, she met Ian and the two started touring together in 1984 and are still entertaining their fans today.

Ian is both a performer and an Australian Country Music historian and has documented the artists of the early years.

The Glenwood couple are avid travellers and were still invited to perform around the country.

"On our roadtrips we catch up with people we know and play a few

gigs.

"We have a great time.”

They have been asked to perform in the Legend Show in Tamworth in January.

"I will be 90 on the 23rd so it would be great to play that day.”