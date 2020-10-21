HINKER DEAL: Candidates weigh in on regional plan

Fraser Coast election candidates have been asked about whether they support the Hinkler Deal. Photo: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino, Fraser Coast Acting Mayor Darren Everard and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

Fraser Coast election candidates have been asked about whether they support the Hinkler Deal. Photo: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino, Fraser Coast Acting Mayor Darren Everard and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

AS THE 2020 state election draws closer, Fraser Coast candidates have voiced their opinion on the Hinkler deal and whether or not they will support it if elected.

Hervey Bay candidates Steve Coleman, Adrian Tantari, Damian Huxham and Stuart Taylor have responded saying they support the deal.

Hervey Bay candidates: Steve Coleman for the LNP, Adrian Tantari for the ALP, independent Stuart Taylor, Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party, Damian Huxham for One Nation and Sonja Gerdsen for the Greens.

LNP candidate Steve Coleman said “I am very much behind this … I have been in close talks with Keith Pitt and would look at securing Federal investment for Hervey Bay.”

ALP candidate Adrian Tantari said he would act to support the Hinkler deal, no matter who is elected to govern Queensland and work immediately to get the deal done.

“The deal benefits the people of the Hervey Bay electorate and my role if elected is to put their interests first,” Mr Tantari said.

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham said he would push the elected state government to sign the deal if elected.

“MPs are elected by the people to work for the people, not play party politics, that’s why I believe we need bipartisan co-operation at all levels of government to effectively do what we are voted in to do,” he said.

Independent Stuart Taylor said if elected, he would be immediately calling on the state government to sign the Hinkler deal.

“This deal is vital to rebuilding our local economy, creating jobs and improving Hervey Bay’s liveability through key infrastructure projects that benefit our community and which enable investment in our local economy and provide jobs,” Mr Taylor said.

Hervey Bay’s Animal Justice Party candidate Amy Byrnes said she would not make a quick decision regarding her support for the project.

“My role as an MP would be to really hear from locals about whether the projects stack up economically and from community stakeholders to determine whether they go far enough to save what precious habitat remains,” she said.

Hervey Bay Greens candidate Sonja Gerdsen has been contacted for comment.

While the deal mainly focuses on the state electorates of Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, parts of the Federal electorate of Hinkler cover areas of the Maryborough state electorate.

Maryborough electorate candidates have also weighed in on the Hinkler deal.

Maryborough Candidates: Bruce Saunders for the ALP, Denis Chapman for the LNP, Samantha Packer for the Informed Medical Options Party, Craig Armstrong for the Greens, Sharon Lohse for One Nation and River Body for Legalise Cannabis Queensland.

Incumbent ALP Maryborough state member Bruce Saunders said he would support any plan that benefited the entirety of the region.

“Government’s role is to invest in services and infrastructure for everybody,” he said.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman said he had been involved in negotiation with Federal MP for Hinkler Keith Pitt regarding the deal.

“I will be doing my best to convince the State Government that is in the beat interests of our community for the deal to be signed. To spurn the regional deal is to spurn the best interests of the electorate,” Mr Chapman said.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer said “I don’t believe the Hinkler Regional Deal has addressed urgent issues and projects that need attention and especially not in our Maryborough electorate”.

“Considering that it is already a done deal and does not impact our electorate in the way we desperately need right now, it is not a priority.”

She said housing, water and farming issues were bigger priorities.

When asked about the Hinkler deal, Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said “Greens initiatives are essentially a state wide deal that will directly benefit everyone whether you like us or not.”

Palmer United Party candidate Alexandar Sokalov, Legalise Cannabis Queensland candidate River Body and One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse have been contacted for comment.