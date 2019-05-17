Menu
BEST INTERESTS: Aaron Erskine, Anning's candidate for Hinkler.
HINKLER CANDIDATE: Why I chose Fraser Anning's party

17th May 2019 12:01 AM
DESPITE his party leader constantly courting controversy, Aaron Erskine still believes Fraser Anning is "the only voice in the Senate who supports Australia's best interests”.

Mr Erskine, who is campaigning as the Hinkler candidate for the Fraser Anning Conservative National Party, said prioritising the safety and security of Australians was a top priority for the party going into election day.

When asked how he would keep his focus on the region when any controversial statements made by Senator Anning received national attention, Mr Erskine slammed "political correctness”.

He told the Chronicle an "in-depth understanding of national and global issues was required.”

"Our region does not exist under a dome, the course our nation takes has severe flow-on effects to our region,” Mr Erskine said.

"It is crucial to the future of this country and to the safety and security of Australians that we can debate every issue on its merit and evidence without having the debate shut down.”

Wide Bay FACNP candidate Jasmine Smith was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.

