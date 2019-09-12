Hinkler MP submits to drug test as legislation introduced

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt happily submitted to a drug test to show how easy it is.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is a such a strong supporter of drug testing for welfare that he decided to take one himself.

"The Workplace Drug Testing Association of Australia was in Parliament House to explain how an oral fluid drug test works and I took the opportunity to take the test myself, which was negative for all six substances it tests for," Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said as a worker and a business owner before becoming a politician, he had worked at many places where random drug tests were administered regularly and he had no issue doing it now.

"If everyone that holds a drivers licence has to expect to they could be drug or alcohol tested every time they get behind the wheel, it's surely not too much to expect that job seekers - receiving tax-payer funded welfare - should be drug and alcohol free, so they are work ready," he said.

The Workplace Drug Testing Association of Australia stated that 3.5 million Australian employees are random drug tested annually across many industry sectors including mining, transport, construction, defence, aviation, forestry and fishing.

The Social Services Legislation Amendment (Drug Testing Trial) Bill 2019 was introduced into the Parliament this week.

Under the trial, 5000 new recipients of Newstart, Youth Allowance (other) will be randomly drug tested in a two-year trial in three locations: Logan, QLD, Canterbury-Bankstown, NSW, and Mandurah, WA.

Like other legislation, it needs to be debated in the House of Representatives and be passed before going to the Senate for debate.