Hinkler MP weighs in on colleague’s decision to quit party

Designate Australian Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt arrives during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, February 6, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says as far as he is concerned “nothing has changed” after his former Nationals colleague and member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien sensationally quit the party on Sunday.

“Llew O’Brien remains a member of the LNP as I am,” Mr Pitt said to the Chronicle yesterday.

“Nothing has changed in terms of my commitment to the people of Hinkler and I will continue to work with Llew wherever possible for the benefit of our region.

“I also congratulate him on his election as Deputy Speaker.”

His words came after a turbulent time for Nationals.

Last Tuesday saw the leadership go to a vote after Barnaby Joyce indicated he would run for the position if there was a spill.

Mr O’Brien then signalled his intention to move a motion for a leadership spill, but incumbent leader Michael McCormack was able to hold on.

In the aftermath of the vote, Mr Pitt was elevated into Cabinet as the new resources, water and northern Australia minister.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan quit as resources and northern Australia minister to support Barnaby Joyce’s failed attempt on Mr McCormack’s leadership.

Mr Pitt said he was “deeply honoured” and it was a great privilege to join the ministry.

“The resources sector in Australia is a dynamic industry with great opportunity to further develop and drive our nation forward and I look forward to the challenges this presents.

I also look forward to making sure Australia’s scarce water resources are well managed.