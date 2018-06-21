HINKLER: Push for cashless card trial gets over first hurdle

THE bill to trial the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler is over its first hurdle after it passed through the House of Representatives on Thursday.



It will now be put before the Senate.



Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he was pleased the legislation had proceeded to the next stage.



"The Social Services Legislation Amendment (Cashless Debit Card Trial Expansion) Bill 2018 passed the House of Representatives today which is a positive step forward," he said.



"It has now been referred to the Senate Community Affairs Legislation Committee with a report due back on August 14.



"As I said in my speech today, it is time to trial the Cashless Debit Card in the Hinkler electorate.



"As the Fraser Coast Chronicle's own independent research showed, the majority of people of this electorate want this Cashless Debit Card implemented in our region.



"Our workers in front line services who see these issues every day want to see this trial to go ahead because they think it will work.



"It's time for social media campaigners and Labor deception to stop for the sake of our people, our children and their future.



"And as I've said many, many times, doing nothing is not an option.



"The people of Hinkler - and the children of Hinkler - deserve to see this trial go ahead."

