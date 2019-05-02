Hinkler tops list of electorates under most rental stress

HINKLER has topped the list of electorates under the worst rental stress in the state.



An analysis of data by the University of NSW showed that 41 per cent of households who rent in the electorate experienced chronic rental stress.



Hinkler came in first in Queensland and seventh nationally.



Not far behind was Wide Bay, which was ranked 12 nationally and fourth in the state.



The figures, released yesterday by Everybody's Home, show 5979 households in Wide Bay suffer from rental stress, with 39 per cent of renters living in housing stress.



Wide Bay encompasses Maryborough, Noosa, Fraser Island, Gympie and inland areas extending west of Murgon, while Hinkler includes Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Howard.



In Hinkler, 7166 households were experiencing rental stress.



The seat-by-seat comparison compares rents and incomes across electorates to identify the number of households in rental stress.



National Everybody's Home campaign spokeswoman, Kate Colvin, said the analysis busted the myth that housing affordability was an issue only in inner Sydney and Melbourne.



"The data shows that housing affordability is not just an inner city phenomenon experienced by millennials," Ms Colvin said.



"In fact the traditionally affordable areas of Western Sydney, and regional NSW and Queensland have more renters doing it tough than anywhere else in the country.



"The narrow focus on real estate prices for young home-buyers means that almost 190,000 Queensland households in rental stress are being forgotten by governments at all levels."



Ms Colvin said underinvestment in social housing, increasing rents and low wage growth meant low income earners and middle income earners were struggling.



With the Federal Election approaching, Q Shelter spokeswoman Fiona Caniglia called on all candidates to commit to addressing the issue.



She said Queensland had eight of the 20 electorates in the country with the highest proportion of people in rental stress.



Seven of these are located outside of Brisbane.



"Throughout this Federal Election campaign, candidates have talked a lot about tackling cost of living pressures," Ms Caniglia said.



"If candidates are serious about addressing cost of living, then they have to answer what they are going to do to address chronic rental stress, including regional Queensland.



"We're calling on all candidates to commit to real measures that will boost the supply of social and affordable housing and reduce the unacceptably high level of rental stress across the state."

