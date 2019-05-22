Menu
MINISTRY FORMING: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. When asked if he was considering a position in the Morrison Ministry, Mr Pitt said any decision was up to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Deputy PM.
Hinkler, Wide Bay MPs address cabinet position questions

Blake Antrobus
by
22nd May 2019 12:01 AM
RE-ELECTED Nationals MPs Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien have said they are not actively considering cabinet positions in the new Morrison Government.

It follows the pair being re-elected to their respective seats of Hinkler and Wide Bay with a commanding lead on Saturday.

Both seat have helped secure the Coalition's victory, who will now go on to form a majority government with at least 77 seats.

Mr Pitt, re-elected with a 5.91 per cent swing to him, said the decision on who will serve in the ministry "will be made by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister”.

A spokeswoman from Mr Pitt's office said he had no knowledge of who might be considered for cabinet positions.

Mr Pitt originally served as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister from February 2016-July 2016.

During the ministry shake-up upon Malcolm Turnbull becoming Prime Minister in July 2016, became the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment from, before being dumped from the ministry in December 2017 over a falling out with former Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Pitt served again as Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, before resigning in August last year following another ministry shake-up when Scott Morrison took the reigns of Prime Minister.

Mr O'Brien, already identified as a "mover and shaker” in the previous government, said his role as Wide Bay's MP "would not necessarily involve a Cabinet position”.

He said he would only accept such an offer "if it was the best thing for Wide Bay”.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

