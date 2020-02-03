Menu
Politics

Hinkler, Wide Bay MPs refuse to comment on potential spill

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Feb 2020 4:00 PM
HINKLER MP Keith Pitt and member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien have both declined to comment on a potential leadership battle within the National Party.  

On Monday Barnaby Joyce said he would challenge current Nationals leader Michael McCormack for leadership of the Nationals if a spill was called.  

But neither politician would be drawn into whether they would support the current leader or if they would support Mr Joyce returning to the leadership.  

Nationals MPs will meet in Canberra today to vote for a new deputy leader after Bridget McKenzie resigned over the sports rorts scandal.  

There are rumblings Mr McCormack could face a spill at the same meeting.

