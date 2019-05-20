Hinkler win is 'a win for common sense': Pitt

JUBILANT: Keith Pitt celebrates with family and supporters at the Burnett Bowls Club on Saturday. Mr Pitt received about a 6 per cent swing towards him, according to the AEC count.

JUBILANT: Keith Pitt celebrates with family and supporters at the Burnett Bowls Club on Saturday. Mr Pitt received about a 6 per cent swing towards him, according to the AEC count. Tahlia Stehbens

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt says he plans to keep delivering keystone projects for the Hinkler region after declaring victory in his seat.

Mr Pitt celebrated at the Burnett Bowls Club with family and supporters last night and called the LNP's strong vote "a resounding endorsement of the Cashless Debit Card”.

At the time of print, he had received 39,399 votes - about 45.7 per cent of the vote - followed by Labor's Richard Pascoe on 18,545 and One Nation's Damian Huxham on 11,846.

It marks a 5.87 per cent swing towards the long-standing MP on a two-party preferred basis.

"I want to thank the people of Hinkler for their support; it's a humbling experience to have your support and be elected to represent you in Canberra for another term,” Mr Pitt told the crowd on Saturday.

"I think this result is a win for common sense. People have recognised how important the resources industry is not only to this region, but the state of Queensland and the entire nation.

Mr Pitt then took aim at opposition to the controversial Cashless Debit Card, saying the results displayed the electorate's support for the program.

"If this is a referendum on the Cashless Debit Card, then the result is very, very clear.

"People want change. They know these are tough decisions that we have to do to make real social change locally that is in the benefit of local kids.”

In a statement, Mr Pitt said he would "continue to build on the work done for the electorate” - the Hinkler Regional Deal, expansion to Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and the expansion of Consolidated Linen Services among other projects.