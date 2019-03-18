Hino launches online recall tool for owners

HINO Australia has launched a new on-line search tool to enable owners to identify if their truck is the subject of a recall.



Available on both the Hino website, and also in the unique Hino fleet portal, it allows owners to quickly and easily verify if there are any recalls for their vehicle by inputting their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).



If their truck is affected, customers will be guided through the next steps to resolve it.



"Hino takes safety seriously, which is why we have launched this new easily-used recall search tool," Hino Australia product support general manager Greg Bleasel said.



"As a brand we never want to see any quality issues with our product, but the reality is that occasionally there are, so our commitment to our customers is to ensure these are addressed quickly, efficiently and with minimal impact to their business.



"The new online search tool is part of our constant efforts to ensure ongoing customer satisfaction and safety."



This new on-line recall tool has been introduced as an additional proactive measure for informing customers about recalls, and is in addition to Hino writing to affected owners and advertising in major metropolitan and rural newspapers as part of the Truck Industry Council Code of Practice guidelines for safety recalls.



"The recall search tool is a key feature in our fleet portal, which we believe is the benchmark online fleet customer support tool among Japanese truck manufacturers as it has the functionality for multiple Vehicle Information Numbers, or VINs, to be uploaded.



"We have invested heavily in the fleet portal, developing it from customer feedback on what they want out of this type of platform and we anticipate it will grow to meet the needs of our customers."



In addition to the recall section, it is a full information hub that uniquely contains advisory videos demonstrating genuine vs non-genuine parts comparison tests, as well as a number of customer training tools.



Among those are Product Information Bulletins that contain updates on models or news around support services, Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDA) for management of consumable materials in the event of accidents and technical tips on troubleshooting specific scenarios around repairs and maintenance.



The Hino fleet portal also enables customers to request a visit either or both from the dealership or a Hino representative, as well as book Fleet Training sessions either on-site or at the Hino training centre located in Sydney.