Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hinterland community records first COVID-19 case

by ANDREW POTTS
22nd Mar 2020 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMMUNITY in the Gold Coast Hinterland has recorded its first case of coronavirus as the number of people infected with the virus across the state grows.

Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice has revealed a resident of the area has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after returning to Australia from a trip to Europe.

The case was confirmed after appropriate swab testing.

"Public health have praised the patient in question who arrived home from Europe and immediately went into stringent isolation without going anywhere outside isolation on the mountain and only consulted us via telehealth," the practice wrote in a Facebook post this afternoon.

"This reinforces the importance of telehealth appointments for most patients if they fit the criteria or prefer it.

"Telehealth protects you and keeps your doctors and nurses healthy and at work so they can care for you."

Police Minister Steven Miles announced this afternoon that an additional 38 cases were recorded in Queensland during the past 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 259.

Originally published as Hinterland community records first COVID-19 case

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus social distancing travel bans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recreational fisher fined $2600

        premium_icon Recreational fisher fined $2600

        News The man was fishing on the Susan River near Hervey Bay in February last year when he was approached by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers.

        Toogoom Cane Road residents urge upgrade

        premium_icon Toogoom Cane Road residents urge upgrade

        News Unsafe and sometimes not good enough to drive on.

        Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        premium_icon Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        Crime Patrol officers knew something fishy was happening in the area

        Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        premium_icon Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        News Wide Bay health service confirms another coronavirus case