Hip hip mo-ray! The mos are here to stay

Bobbi Depp and Zack Sokol are growing out their mo's to raise awareness of men's health as part of Movember.

Bobbi Depp and Zack Sokol are growing out their mo's to raise awareness of men's health as part of Movember. Annie Perets

FACIAL fur, grass grin, cookie duster, crumb catcher, mouth brow and lip cap are all expressions Bobbi Depp and Zack Sokol have copped this month in the wake of growing out their moustaches for Movember.

In a hairy effort to raise awareness for men's health issues, the Hervey Bay duo hope to raise thousands of dollars before December 1.

The annual moustache campaign looks to tackle the biggest issues faced by men, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

"Movember is kind of like 'R U OK? Day', but for blokes," federal compliance officer, Mr Depp said.

"It's also a good way for us to bond.

"I've grown out a mo, but this is the first time I'm fund-raising, and would like to raise at least $1500."

Mr Sokol, a disability support worker, got on board after he helped a client shave at the end of last month, and they decided to grow out their moustaches together.

To donate to Bobbi, go here and to donate to Zach head to here.