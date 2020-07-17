Hip pockets hurting as petrol prices start to climb

THE window is closing on historically cheap fuel prices on the Fraser Coast.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said prices were creeping back up across regional Queensland as coronavirus restrictions ease.

It comes after Fraser Coast motorists briefly enjoyed petrol prices under a dollar.

The average unleaded petrol price has increased to 115.5c per litre - 10.5c per litre higher than last month.

Ms Smith said prices jumped across the state after oil prices steadily increased in May and June.

Oil, now at $US 40 per barrel, remained substantially lower than the $US 60 per barrel experienced in January.

"It was good while it lasted but unfortunately the days of ULP for less than 100cpl are behind us for now," Ms Smith said.

"Oil prices were higher in June due to an increase in demand as governments lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"A change in the price of global oil can take up to six to eight weeks to flow on at the bowser in regional areas which is what we're seeing at the moment."

Ms Smith said the monthly average price in Hervey Bay increased by almost 8cpl to 116.8cpl in June.

"Prices didn't jump by as much in Hervey Bay as they did in Bundaberg, but the average is still higher because Hervey Bay's market isn't as competitive," she said.

Ms Smith said no matter where you were in the state, the advice remained the same when it came to filling up the tank.

"Motorists underestimate how much power they have when it comes to keeping prices as low as possible, if they would only do a little bit of homework," she said.

"We're urging motorists to use tools like apps to fill up for the best price possible."