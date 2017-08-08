Hippie musos in first Maryborough retreat

IN TUNE: Musos founder Liz Siefken (centre), with friends, performs a number at the Maryborough RSL.

THE ukulele has not only taken the world by storm but has Maryborough strumming.

The Maryborough Ukulele String and Others (Musos) were founded only 18 months ago and now boast more than 140 members.

The group has been preparing to play host to its biggest retreat at the end of the month.

Co-founder and musical director Liz Siefken said this was the fourth retreat but their first with a theme.

"We have had little retreats every now and then but each one of them has doubled in size,” she

said.

"This one I am expecting upwards of 150 people.

"They will be all ukulele players from different clubs - we've got them coming from Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Hervey Bay.”

The retreat held at the Maryborough Showgrounds will carry a hippie theme.

"The retreat is going to be a hoot - it is not often you see a bunch of aging hippies,” Liz said.

"Two of the women from the Wild Women of Armidale who call themselves Those Shameless Hussies - they are very acclaimed, were coming up to do workshops, perform and generally join in the whole time.

"We are going to decorate the hall - number three out at the showgrounds - and we will get right into the hippie side of it.

"We are going to have rainbow bread and a sausage sizzle one

night.

"Micks Spits from Torbanlea will cater our welcome dinner and Hannah with the pink coffee van is coming out.

"This is the first retreat in Maryborough and, if it is as big as it sounds, we may have to stay in Maryborough in the future.

"Our first retreat was at Lake Redbrook near Childers, Biggenden Showgrounds was the second and the last one was at the Kilkivan Bush Retreat in March this year,” Liz said.

"We try to share it around and take money into little local towns.

"When we were in Biggenden we actually formed a ukulele club there - got one up and running.

"It's a huge paternity. Ukulele has taken the world by storm.

"Every single day you can look on Facebook and there's a festival happening somewhere.”

Liz said the council was eager for them to turn it into an annual event.

"We might be able to have a ukulele festival and really rock it,” she said.

"We were planning three retreats per year but they have grown so quickly.

"We have outgrown other places but we won't outgrow the showgrounds.”

Musos meet every Monday at the Masonic Hall but are looking to move to the hall at the Maryborough Bowls Club in September.

Liz said between 45 and 80 people come to each session.

"On the third Monday of each month we hold our meets at 6pm to facilitate teachers and young people who like to come.

"As of the first Monday in September, we will hold the ukulele sessions in the hall at the Maryborough Bowls Club, Kent St.”

The group have held performances at the Town Hall, Carols by Candlelight, Mary Poppins and do gigs every couple of weeks.

For more information about the retreat or the group, phone Liz Siefken on 4122 4222 or 0490 011 598.

DETAILS

Musos meet every Monday at 9am at the Masonic Hall, Kent St, Maryborough, and every third Monday at 6pm. From September 4 they will be at the Maryborough Bowls Club, Kent St.