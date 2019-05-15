Hipwood relishing Lions roar

HIGH HOPES: Eric Hipwood of the Lions is happy with his overall efforts so far in his fourth season at the club.

HIGH HOPES: Eric Hipwood of the Lions is happy with his overall efforts so far in his fourth season at the club. JULIAN SMITH

AFL: Caloundra product Eric Hipwood believes the Brisbane Lions' solid start to the season has the competition growing increasingly wary of their potential come game days.

Brisbane have endured some tough years in the AFL but have already equalled their winning efforts from the 2017 and 2018 seasons respectively just nine rounds into this year's campaign.

It was a promising effort and one that had garnered plenty of valuable experience for the young Lions outfit.

"I think we've learned a fair bit about ourselves and I think we're starting to change the competition's mindset on playing us from week to week," Hipwood said.

"As a forward line we're working really well together and I think it's showing from week to week that we're starting to understand each other's game a little bit more and I think that's rubbing off on individual performances as well.

"I think the more we can play together (the better)...and I think it's just starting to get in that right mould for the club."

Although Hipwood endured a tough outing against Bulldogs on the weekend, he was happy with his overall efforts so far in his fourth season at the club. He said was continually learning and had been working hard to fine-tune his game in attack.

"One thing I've been working on really hard at the moment is my contested marking," he said.

"I've been working with the coaches really closely in just trying to use my height to my advantage and probably not looking at the bodying up too much.

"That's an area that I've been working on...and I've seen some slight improvements."

Hipwood and a bevy of his Lions teammates descended on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday afternoon meeting juniors and passing on skills. The 21-year-old joined Charlie Cameron and Tom Fullarton at Caloundra Panthers.

"It certainly is just about giving back and hopefully the little kids learn a thing or two," he said

Lions take on Crows this Saturday at the Gabba.