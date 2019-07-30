Menu
Maryborough McDonald's owner Tony Keenan (left) and restaurant manager Nathan Corbett Dyke with crew trainer Nikita Shirley serving from the McCafe. Boni Holmes
Community

Hiring blitz a good outlook

Boni Holmes
by
30th Jul 2019 9:20 AM
WITH 120 people on the team, it's not just flipping burgers and salting fries at Maryborough McDonald's anymore.

Over the last six months the franchise has put on 40 people and aims to do close to that again before December.

Owner Tony Keenan said they employed all ages and abilities for all of their varied departments from front counter and overnights to maintenance and adminstration.

"It is good for their development and good for business," Mr Keenan said.

"We have parents come in saying how do you get them to do mop the floor, I can't even get them to make their bed."

 

Building a Big Mac is Maryborough McDonald's kitchen crew trainer Alex White. Boni Holmes

Restaurant manager Nathan Corbett Dyke started at Macca's at 14 and will head to Dubai for a conference later in the year.

"I will travel and see the world and get paid to do it - you can't find a better job than that," Nathan said.

As one of Maryborough's biggest employers in the hospitality industry they work with many of the job agencies.

"We have always got applications coming through, we just can't train enough of them quick enough to handle the influx," Nathan said.

"A lot of employees who leave us to go to university transfer to other restaurants.

"You generally get your foot in the door a bit easier if prospective employers see you have Macca's training.

"My five brothers have all been through Macca's and all have good jobs outside of the company through their management training here.

"It opens a lot of doorways for people.

"Anyone who is willing to get in and do the job we will give them a job."

 

Preparing some takewaway nuggets is Maryborough McDonald's crew member Jeniffer Robbie. Boni Holmes

Mr Keenan said they definitely had an impact of the local job rate.

"We serve more than the population of Maryborough every week."

As a result the Maryborough franchise are well known in the community for their support of organisations from sporting bodies to local events like the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

"It is really good for younger people, for their self esteem.

"The more involved we are with the community the more they appreciate our business and they more support we receive.

"If you don't have the local support you are not going to succeed."

