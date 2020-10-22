Hiring headache causes business to slash opening hours

Owner of Enzo's on the Beach Enzo Andreuzzi Photo: Cody Fox

AFTER weeks of advertising and searching for staff with no success one of Hervey Bay’s most popular cafes has had to reduce opening hours.

Enzo’s on the Beach has gone from seven days a week to five.

On the business Facebook page the team said it had made the “heartbreaking decision” after not being able to find qualified kitchen staff to join the team.

The cafe will no be closed each Tuesday and Wednesday from this week.

The announcement made shockwaves on social media with hundreds reacting to the news.

Many said it was a shame to see them close doors for two days a week.

One person offered to drive 75km each way to work at the establishment.