Historic bells will peal if M'boro claims back record

MARYBOROUGH'S famous St Paul's Church bells will ring out across the city as it sets out to win its world pub crawl record back from Kansas City on Sunday.



If 4886 completed cards are collected by 8pm, the 130-year-old bells will be pealed at 10.30am the next morning.



St Paul's bell tower captain Ruth Anderson said it was super the bells would help and celebrate the city's attempt to regain its rightful place in the Guinness Book of Records.



"We enjoy ringing the bells for all sorts of events," she said.



"They are such a traditional and loved part of our community."



The nine bells and the grand tower were donated to the city in memory of Maria Aldridge, an ex-convict who became the gracious and generous mistress of Baddow House.



Her grieving husband, so heartbroken he could not enter the church for her funeral service, had the bells cast in London and the tower built to hold them.



The World's Greatest Pub Crawl, now the biggest costume event in Queensland, starts at noon. As the bells start to ring,



The time cannon will be fired at City Hall and for the next eight hours thousands of drinks (including non-alcoholic) will be served at 10 pubs.



Brendan Heit, chairman of the 2017 pub crawl committee, said about 50,000 drinks would need to be served to reclaim the record Maryborough set in 2005.



London and New York each took the record briefly before Maryborough won it back.



Kansas City won it three years ago and winning it back has been a challenge.



"We had some challenges, including Queensland changing public holiday weekends and people losing focus on actually completing the 10 pubs and handing their cards in," Mr Heit said.



"This year it is looking pretty good, but we are urging everyone to remember they are on a mission.



"Keep moving," he said.



"Complete the card to count for Guinness and put it in a collection box."

