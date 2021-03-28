Historic day as nameplate unveiled on replica engine

On board the replica engine, Peter Olds poses with the original Mary Ann nameplate, which was lost for 127 years.

The original Mary Ann nameplate, lost for 127 years, has now found its way home, taking pride of place at the rear of the replica engine where is can be seen regularly by passengers.

The nameplate was unveiled by Maryborough’s Peter Olds and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, along with descendants of William Pettigrew and William Sim, who were both connected to the original Mary Ann steam engine.

The gathering was held on Sunday at Whistlestop railway station in Macalister Street.



Mr Olds, creator of the Mary Ann replica and founder of the Whistlestop committee, was there for the proud moment.

The nameplate was mounted on a piece of an old boiler rescued from the Maryborough flour mill by Mr Olds when flour milling shut down in the city in 1980.

The brass plate was donated to the Whistlestop museum in the week before Christmas by collector Merv Volker of Ipswich.

Mr Volker had bought the brass name plate 23 years ago from another collector, who bought it from someone with a Gympie connection.



Mr Olds believes the name plate was carefully removed by William Pettigrew in 1893 after fire destroyed the Dundathu Sawmill.

The original Mary Ann, built at Walkers Ltd in 1873, disappeared in 1893 after fire and flood ravaged the Dundathu sawmill where she was stored.

Pettigrew recorded two locomotives and a portable engine in his inventory of what was salvaged from the flood and fire.

“It has been taken off carefully by someone who knew what they were doing and William Pettigrew was an engineer.

“The Mary Ann name plate had sentimental value for him.“

The little loco, the first steam engine built in Queensland, was named Mary Ann after the daughters of Pettigrew and his former partner William Sim, who was killed by a rolling log not long after the little engine made its debut in 1873.

A full size replica was built in the 1990s in a visionary project inspired and driven by Mr Olds, an engineer long fascinated with stories and pictures of the quaint little loco with the vertical boiler.

Mr Volker‘s donation of the only part of the original Mary Ann known to have survived.

