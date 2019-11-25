Historic double for Simon Hearn Hervey Bay 100 success

Hervey Bay 100 – Simon Hearn goes back to back, breaking the time record in the process. Photo: Cody Fox

TRIATHLON: Simon Hearn of the Sunshine Coast Tri Club is the winner of the 2019 Hervey Bay 100.

Hearn made it two wins in a row to become the first athlete to win a double and break the race record.

“To back up last year’s win is pretty special,” Hearn said.

Hearn said he used the opportunity to become the first to win the event twice as motivation.

“I spoke with Jeff on Friday and he told me that it hadn’t been done,” Hearn said.

He thanked the organisers for running another successful event.

In near-perfect conditions, the triathlete beat home Malcolm Rudolph and Josh Minogue.

Hearn proved too strong for the rest of the field, finishing in a time of three hours, 28 minutes and seven seconds,

After the swim leg, Hearn was fifth, then took the lead on the cycle leg and was not challenged for the rest of the race.

Rudolph completed a remarkable race after leaving the water in 23rd position, then moving through the field on the cycling leg to move up to second.

He was challenged by Minogue who was consistently at the top of the field throughout the race.

Stephen Schofield was the first local athlete home in 13th position in 4hr 3min 2 sec.

In the women’s section, Kathryn Krosch from the Wilston Grange Triathlon Club crossed the line first.

Her time of 4:20:58 placed her 30th overall.

She finished just over three minutes ahead of Melissa Charlton and Anne Alford.

Krosch was pleased with the result and thanked her team for their support during the event.

It was a family affair in the oldest age division with Phil Benoit winning the men’s 65-69 age division and Tina Benoit winning the 60-64 women’s age group.

The pair came from Woolgoolga on the mid-north coast of New South Wales to take part in the event.

Steven Schofield and Bruce Williamson of the Hervey Bay Triathlon Club placed first and second respectively in the 45-49 men’s division ahead of Leighton Rogan of Coffs Harbour.