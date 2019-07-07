Federer creates more history at Wimbledon

Roger Federer has kept tennis statisticians on their toes as he mopped up a few more records by trampling all over Lucas Pouille's dreams in a rip-roaring 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The Swiss became the first player - man or woman - to notch up 350 match wins at the majors.

But as the father of two sets of twins, Federer seems to have a penchant for doing things in pairs and Sunday morning (AEST) was no different as he also set a professional era record of reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon for the 17th time - surpassing the previous benchmark he had shared with Jimmy Connors.

But the 37-year-old is unlikely to be popping champagne corks to celebrate either milestone as he has his eyes firmly set on a much, much bigger prize - a record ninth Challenge Cup and a 21st grand slam title.

To get closer to that, however, he will first have to negotiate his way past Italian 17th seed Matteo Berrettini.

Australian Open semi-finalist Pouille was cheered on by his coach Amelie Mauresmo as he played his part in an entertaining match that was more keenly contested than the score suggests but he bowed out after netting a backhand on Federer's third match point.

The Fed Express keeps rolling on.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal's navigation through a tricky first week at Wimbledon has left him feeling confident.

Nadal was in masterful form as he destroyed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2 6-3 6-2 to make the second week at SW19 for the third year running.

The Spaniard has not won the trophy since 2010 but is looking every inch the title contender after following up his tense battle against Nick Kyrgios with an imperious 6-2 6-3 6-2 win over the Frenchman on Centre Court.

He remains on course for a blockbusting semi-final with Federer, a possibility which seemed unlikely when, due to his shift in seeding, he was handed a testing draw.

Nadal is generally at his most vulnerable in the first week, as he transitions from clay to grass, but there have been no such problems this year.

"It is important that after the tough draw I was able to find a way to be in the second week," he said. "That gives me some positive feelings. Tomorrow I have one more day off to practice.

"It was not a big physical challenge today, so tomorrow is a day to keep working a little bit hard on some specific things.

"In general terms, it was an amazing, positive win."