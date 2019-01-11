Historic field to race for national junior sedans title

HUGE FIELD: Maryborough Speedway member and junior sedans newcomer Jayden Hancock is among the strong local contingent in the history-making national junior sedans title field.

HUGE FIELD: Maryborough Speedway member and junior sedans newcomer Jayden Hancock is among the strong local contingent in the history-making national junior sedans title field. Alistair Brightman

SPEEDWAY: A huge, history-making field for the national junior sedans title is a reflection of the work Maryborough Speedway members have done to create one of the country's best venues.

This weekend's national title is the first in the event's 17-year history to include a car from every state and territory, and will be the second time it is held at the Heritage City.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said the importance of that history should not be understated.

"It's a big thing for us to have it back here again,” he said.

"There's a huge car count of 82 nominations, and is the first time in the history of the event to have a car running from every state and territory.

"It's a big trek for kids to come from Tasmania, Western Australia to come for the event.

"It just goes to show how much people want to come and race at our venue. How much work has gone into it in the last few years, the quality of the track and facilities that makes people want to race here.”

The huge field will make it difficult, but Moller was confident the strong local contingent could reach the finals.

"There's a few good chances there but with 82 cars, it's going to be tough to make the top 20 cars to make it into the final,” he said.

"Kayden Swindells and Ashleigh Moller are two of our most experienced local kids, so you'd have to think they'd be a good chance of getting there, but there's some new kids like Cooper Reid from Hervey Bay and Jayden Hancock you'd have to think they'll be in the top 40. Jaiden Torrisi and James Ryan have had some tough runs with car accidents and damage and stuff, so hopefully they'll have better luck.”