Historic Fraser Coast home up for sale … again

Brooklyn House, Howard, owners Robyn and James House, have put the historical home up for sale, just two-and-a-half years after buying. Picture: FILE/Joy Butler

A slice of colonial Fraser Coast architecture is up for grabs again, just two-and-a-half years after it sold more than 3000 days after being listed.

One of the region’s most historic residences, Brooklyn House, was listed for sale in November.

Built in 1890, it was originally owned by the Rankin family.

It took the heritage-listed Queenslander in Howard multiple attempts at listing, and 3067 consecutive days to sell under its previous owners Jan and Terry Ward.

The now retired well-known plumber and his wife had called it home since 1987.

Brooklyn House at Howard was built in 1890. Picture: Supplied

“It was on the market for quite a few years, although we probably only got more serious when we were ready to retire,” Ms Ward said.

James and Robyn House took it off their hands in 2018 for $615,000 – about 12 per cent under the then asking price.

Oxbridge Property Group listed the home in November. This time for $820,000.

Selling agent Dean Sherwell and the owners declined to comment.

Ms Ward hoped the future owners would continue to run the important piece of Fraser Coast tourism the way they set out to for more than 30 years.

“Being such an historical icon to the Howard area it deserves to be preserved and protected for future generations,” she said.

The six-bedroom William St home is set on 3.3 acres with gardens, formal driveways, full fencing including two paddocks.

It is built largely of cedar and beech, has four fireplaces, marble mantelpieces and 14ft ceilings.

It is located across the road from the biggest development currently underway in Howard, Good Life RV and Lifestyle Resorts.

Brooklyn House, Howard, owners James and Robyn House. Picture: FILE/Joy Butler

Brooklyn House is famous for its association with Queensland Member of parliament Colin Rankin and, in particular, his daughter Australian Senator Annabelle Rankin.

When built, it was originally the headquarters for Queensland Colieries’ then significant coal mining operation.

It is open for public tours and Devonshire tea.