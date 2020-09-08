Historic hotel and city’s only nightclub for sale

MARYBOROUGH'S grand historic hotel and only nightclub is on the market - with some ghostly extras thrown in for free.

Priced at $650,000, the Criterion Hotel in Wharf St has newly refurbished bars, a nightclub, a courtyard and a beer garden.

As one of the city's oldest hotels, it is also rumoured to have a few ghosts thrown in as well.

There are 14 accommodation rooms at the venue.

The heritage-listed hotel was designed by James Robertson and built between 1878 to 1883.

The original hotel at the site, known as the Melbourne Hotel, burned down in September, 1878.

The hotel has long had a reputation for being haunted.

People who have worked at the hotel have many spooky stories from after hours, when revellers had gone home, the music was off and the place was quiet.

The odd noises reported include the sound of children playing and footsteps running up and down the hallways.

Longtime DJ, Brendan Heit shared his spooky experiences with the Chronicle.

One night Brendan heard an unnerving noise that sounded like someone trying to open the locked door - even though he was the only person in the building.

The sounds made him nervous at first, but now he's used to them.

To find out more about the sale of the hotel, call 0498 204 926.