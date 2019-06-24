Historic knock puts selectors on notice

Matthew Wade hit the quickest hundred by an Australian in List-A history as he sent another message to national selectors in Derbyshire.

After Andrew Tye took 6-65 with the ball to have Derbyshire 9-283, Wade thumped 155 from just 71 balls to take the tourists to victory with 14.4 overs and seven wickets to spare on Sunday.

A hopeful to be picked in Australia's Ashes squad as back-up wicketkeeper and batsman, Wade's century came after he hit 117 on Thursday in the tour opener against Northamptonshire.

But Sunday's knock was even more impressive, bringing up his hundred off just 45 balls to take the record for the fastest to three figures from David Hussey (49 balls) in 2009.

"I'm happy with the way I'm striking the ball, that's for sure," Wade said. "I know if I'm positive in the mind then I will perform my best, rather than just looking to get in and build an innings.

"I feel like I've done that in the BBL."

Australian selectors have made clear they will pay close attention to the A-tour before naming their squad for the Test series, beginning August 1.

It's expected the red-ball fixtures will have even more importance, before a match between Australia's top 24 players beginning July 23.

But Wade's runs show he remains in good touch after his tally of 1021 runs at 60.05 for Tasmania was the second highest in the Sheffield Shield last summer.

Meanwhile, skipper Travis Head also hit 68 off 66 for the tourists. Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson didn't play for the Australians, as both have their workloads managed.

Pattinson only arrived in camp on Saturday after a three-game stint with Nottinghamshire, taking eight wickets in his last County game at the club. And three years after his last Test due to back injuries, he is confident his body is finally on track for an Ashes push.

"It was really good to get 40 overs in that last game and get some wickets," Pattinson said.

"It was the first time I have bowled anywhere near that many overs since back surgery.

"For me it was big ticking off a game so if I do get a chance to play Test cricket I'm going to be asked to bowl somewhere around there."