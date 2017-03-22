Historic M'boro building closes for temp. maintenance

Local contractor Mark McGuire from Roof Point, Councillor George Seymour, and Councilâ€™s Building Maintenance Coordinator Chris Allery check out the maintenance work on Customs House.

CUSTOMS House in Maryborough will be closed to the public while maintenance work is carried out, which will involve minor roof restoration of the building.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said the work would take about two weeks to complete.

"The site on Wharf Street is fenced off for public safety while tiles and ridge capping are replaced. It is much-needed work, but it will ensure that the heritage-listed building is preserved for future generations,” he said.

"Customs House was built in 1900 by the Colonial Government of Queensland, and designed by the famous architect John Smith Murdoch who also designed the original Parliament House in Canberra

The Bond Store and Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum will still be operating during this time.