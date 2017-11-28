Historic M'boro goat race immortalised in mural artwork

CARTOON GOATS: The Goat Race Mural is a cartoon style representation of a major Goat Race that was conducted at the Shamrock Hotel in Maryborough in 1900.

THE Maryborough Mural Project have created another brand new artwork for the Heritage City depicting the historic Goat Race at the Shamrock Hotel.

It brings the total number of murals up to 16, less than a week after a new mural depicting Lady Fitzroy was completed.

Artist Patric Phillips, who also painted the Lady Mary McKillop Mural, and the Battle of Long Tan Murals, lent his talent for this work.

The art is a cartoon-style representation of a major goat race in Maryborough in 1900, where about 500 people gathered to watch.

MMP co-founder Deb Hannam said it was designed to showcase the entertaining afternoon.

"Apparently, Gallagher's Billy won the double after a vastly entertaining afternoon, highlighted by several goat carts veering off course or tumbling over and dumping their drivers in the gutter,” Ms Hannam said.

"The Shamrock Hotel was burnt down in 1910 and replaced with a two-story wooden building, which was remodelled in 1952 with a brick exterior wall.”