Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Historic M'boro goat race immortalised in mural artwork

CARTOON GOATS: The Goat Race Mural is a cartoon style representation of a major Goat Race that was conducted at the Shamrock Hotel in Maryborough in 1900.
CARTOON GOATS: The Goat Race Mural is a cartoon style representation of a major Goat Race that was conducted at the Shamrock Hotel in Maryborough in 1900. Contributed
Blake Antrobus
by

THE Maryborough Mural Project have created another brand new artwork for the Heritage City depicting the historic Goat Race at the Shamrock Hotel.

It brings the total number of murals up to 16, less than a week after a new mural depicting Lady Fitzroy was completed.

Artist Patric Phillips, who also painted the Lady Mary McKillop Mural, and the Battle of Long Tan Murals, lent his talent for this work.

The art is a cartoon-style representation of a major goat race in Maryborough in 1900, where about 500 people gathered to watch.

MMP co-founder Deb Hannam said it was designed to showcase the entertaining afternoon.

"Apparently, Gallagher's Billy won the double after a vastly entertaining afternoon, highlighted by several goat carts veering off course or tumbling over and dumping their drivers in the gutter,” Ms Hannam said.

"The Shamrock Hotel was burnt down in 1910 and replaced with a two-story wooden building, which was remodelled in 1952 with a brick exterior wall.”

Topics:  fccommunity maryborough maryborough mural project

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Land Rover explodes in flames, then car rolls in Howard

Land Rover explodes in flames, then car rolls in Howard

EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro and soon after headed to Howard.

Former ice addict gets baptised and leaves past behind

'Leaving their old ways on the bottom of the ocean' - Members of the Pentecostal Bayside Christian Church attested to their faith, by being baptised, in the waters beside the Urangan Pier. Dean Cage's baptism ceremony symbolises his strong new life that is lived with meaning.

A newly baptised man explains why he did it as an adult.

Fancy a slide at WetSide? Adults will be able to join the fun

SLIDES TAKE SHAPE: New waterslides at WetSide Water Park are nearing a Christmas completion date.

Adults can use the slide.

WATCH: Igniting a spark through art

BURN BABY: The Fraser Coast fire breather Carbon Ignite.

Luke Ignite has been playing with fire for nearly three years.

Local Partners