Historic poet celebrated

IT HAS been really heart-warming to see the continuous flow of visitors and locals through the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial since it was officially opened two weeks ago.

Walking through the memorial in the historic Queens Park is a very immersive experience, with information, images, statues and audio at different stages of the walk from voice boxes.

At the end of the memorial walk, near the Maryborough Cenotaph, the final voice box tells the story of returned soldier James Allen.

You can hear the voice of Greig Bolderrow reading a poem published in the Maryborough Chronicle on June 8, 1918. The author of that poem was identified as "Bannerman”, the pen name of Cecil Lowther, who worked in the pattern making shop of Walkers Ltd.

Lowther was a really remarkable man who published about 900 poems about topical issues in the Chronicle between 1914 and 1951.

Reading these poems in old copies of the Chronicle is a good way to get a sense of the people, places and events of a century ago.

I found it very special to be in Queens Park and hear the words of Bannerman, which have now been recited to thousands of people.

I have been researching him for quite some time now and have transcribed about 700 of his 900 poems from copies of old newspapers.

As I have been transcribing these poems over the past year, I have been very aware that I am the first person to read many of them since they were published decades ago and I have held the belief that Bannerman deserves much greater recognition.

Since the Prime Minister and Premier were among the first people to hear the poem two weeks ago, thousands have walked by, paused and listened to Bannerman's words.

I intend to make sure his work becomes better and more widely known.

While I appreciate the historical significance of his work and the insights it gives into daily life what really shines through in his words and rhymes is the generosity of his spirit. He was someone who cared deeply about his community.

In my role I come across people who want to see a divided community and those who want to see a harmonious and supportive community; Bannerman was most definitely in the latter group.

Over many decades his poems served to lift up the community, to get through the hard times of war and the Great Depression and to recognise achievements.

Hundreds of Maryborough citizens saw their names in Bannerman poems.

One of his early poems, at right, "Say a Kind Word” published in the Chronicle on February 24, 1916 gives a very good insight into his guiding philosophy.

Cecil Lowther, through his Bannerman poems, served his community admirably for many decades.

His work gives an insight into a previous time but also timeless instruction on how to live a caring, considered and compassionate life.